Magnolia Road from Simpson Road to Woodward Road will be closed Monday morning (April 17th) to permit a Saline County Road and Bridge Department crew to replace a deteriorated cross road culvert pipe located 0.4 mile west of Woodward Road. The work is expected to be completed by the end of Wednesday afternoon (April 19th), weather permitting.
