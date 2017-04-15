The Salina Post

KWU to present several concerts

by

Kansas Wesleyan University will present several concerts in April and May. Details are as follows:

* Jazz Band and Percussion Ensemble Spring Concert Tuesday, April 18, at 7:30 p.m. Sams Chapel

* Pops Concert Tuesday, April 25, at 7:30 p.m. Hauptli Student Center

* Singing Coyotes Recital Friday, April 28, at 7:30 p.m. University United Methodist Church

* Piano Recital Tuesday, May 2, at 6 p.m. University United Methodist Church

All of the concerts are free and open to the public. For more information, visit kwu.edu/finearts or contact Erik Peterson at erik.peterson@kwu.edu or KWU Box Office at (785) 833-4386.

