LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Lawrence man has pleaded no contest in the stabbing death of his grandmother.

Jaered Long entered the plea Thursday to second-degree murder and two counts of battery of a law enforcement officer.

Long was arrested in December 2015 after his 67-year-old grandmother, Deborah Bretthauer, was found dead in her Lawrence apartment.

He was 16 at the time but was to be tried as an adult for first-degree murder before he entered the plea.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports the two battery charges were filed after Long attacked two corrections officers while he was held at a juvenile facility.

A Lawrence detective testified at a hearing in September that Bretthauer was stabbed dozens of times with a bread knife.

Long will be sentenced June 5.