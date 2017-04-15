The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Community Prayer Breakfast April 27th

by Leave a Comment

The fifth annual community wide ecumenical Prayer Breakfast celebrating the National Day of Prayer will be Thursday, April 27, from 8 to 9:15 a.m. in Muir Gymnasium.

The featured speaker is The Very Rev. Robert “Bobby” Nelson Smith, dean, president and CEO of Saint Francis Community Services. Also presenting are Captain Lynn Lopez of the Salvation Army; The Rev. Charlie Smith, First Presbyterian Church; The Rev. Delores J. Williamston, Salina District Superintendent, Great Plains United Methodist Church; and Scott Jagodzinkse, KWU Spiritual Director.

The public is invited to attend. The $10 admission includes a hot breakfast buffet. Reservations are required by Thursday, April 20, and can be made at www.kwu.edu/prayerbreakfast

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *