The fifth annual community wide ecumenical Prayer Breakfast celebrating the National Day of Prayer will be Thursday, April 27, from 8 to 9:15 a.m. in Muir Gymnasium.

The featured speaker is The Very Rev. Robert “Bobby” Nelson Smith, dean, president and CEO of Saint Francis Community Services. Also presenting are Captain Lynn Lopez of the Salvation Army; The Rev. Charlie Smith, First Presbyterian Church; The Rev. Delores J. Williamston, Salina District Superintendent, Great Plains United Methodist Church; and Scott Jagodzinkse, KWU Spiritual Director.

The public is invited to attend. The $10 admission includes a hot breakfast buffet. Reservations are required by Thursday, April 20, and can be made at www.kwu.edu/prayerbreakfast