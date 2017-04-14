Vivian Mae Carlgren, the daughter of Blaine M. Sherwood and Lillie M. (Danielson) Sherwood, was born December 1, 1930 in Rural Talmo, KS and passed away on April 12, 2017 at Republic County Hospital, Belleville, KS at the age of 86 years, 4 months, and 11 days.

Vivian grew up and attended the Zion District 26 Rural School near Talmo, later graduating from Concordia High School. She then attended Kansas State University where she received her teaching certificate. Vivian then taught school at the Hollis Rural School for one year.

On August 6, 1950, she was united in marriage to Charles F. Carlgren and to this union was born: Cheryl, Nancy, Lynette, and Jay.

Vivian was a bookkeeper at H & H Grain in Norway, KS for many years and a homemaker. She was a member of Our Savior’s Lutheran Church where she was the Jr. Choir Director, active in WELCA, and was a Sunday School Teacher and Superintendent at the Church. Vivian also served on the local Election Board for several years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Charles on October 31, 2016; sister, Lois Langford; brother-in-laws, Carrol, Ivan, Loren, and Joe Carlgren; and sister-in-laws, Gladys & Norma Carlgren.

Vivian is survived by her children: Cheryl (Mike) Holmes of Concordia, KS, Nancy (Jeff) McDonald of Salina, KS, Lynette (Dennis) Blomberg of Lindsborg, KS, and Jay (Ashley) Carlgren of Norway, KS; 11 grandchildren: Adam (Sarah) Holmes, Rachel (Richard) Kueker, Jenifer (Trapis) Vizner, Brooke (Chad) Jennings, Sean (Mandy) McDonald, Jarrett (Kylee) McDonald, Ashley (Dan) Romans, Craig Blomberg, Chas, Cav & Carlie Carlgren; 13 great grandchildren: Avery & Ellesyn Kueker, Carsyn & Cage Vizner, Haley, Ella & Liam Jennings, Colton, Tucker, Makenna & Kinsley McDonald, Kyler & Trevyn McDonald; sisters-in-law, Aileen Carlgren of Scandia, KS & Clarice Pruitt of Miltonvale, KS; nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, April 15, 2017 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Norway, KS with Pastor Thomas Kamprath, officiating.

Interment will be at the Norway Cemetery, Norway, KS.

Friends may call from One PM until 8 PM on Friday, April 14, 2017, at the Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS where the family will greet friends from 4 PM until 6 PM on Friday.

Memorials are suggested to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church.

Online condolence at www.bachelor-surber.com

Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS is in charge of the arrangements.