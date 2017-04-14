NORTON COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in northwest Kansas are investigating a suspect on drug charges.
Game Wardens received a call to investigate a tent set up away from the designated area at the Norton Wildlife Area, according to a social media report.
Wardens found an unattended fire in addition to fresh tire tracks leading up to the tent that was off of the maintained road.
Authorities saw drug paraphernalia from an open flap on the tent and asked for a search warrant.
The owners of the tent returned before the search warrant was executed and marijuana was found in addition to more paraphernalia. Charges are pending in the case.
Names were not released.
Comments
To easy says
Boy there’s pot heads are stupid. All thet had to do was drive across the border and they’d be free right now. Oh and just wait for it some pothead smoking moron will try and tell.us all its a victimless crime.
Pull your pants up and put down the bong.
And the moral of the story is; Keep your fly shut but it wouldn’t matter if you’re a pothead wearing your pants around your knees
the truth says
I find it very amusing that you are calling someone else stupid while you can not even write a legible sentence in English.
The moral of this story is: don’t throw stones if you live in a glass house.
Voice to taxt says
So true but I get what there saying.
Jon Jerry says
Their*
Jacob Wrench24 says
And if u got a glass jaw u should watch your mouth cuz I’ll break yo face. Classic fiddy!
Jon Jerry says
I know more intelligent pot heads than dumb red necks like yourself! GO TRUMP!
#Toeasyortooeasy
Matt Adams says
You’re all idiots