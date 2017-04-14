A handful of severe storms are possible Saturday afternoon and early evening across portions of central and eastern Kansas. Large hail and damaging winds will be the primary threats in the afternoon and early evening hours. Storms Saturday night may produce locally heavy rain in south-central and southeast Kansas.
