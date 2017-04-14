The Salina Chorale, under the direction of William Tuzicka and accompanied by Sue Will, presents a musical celebration to follow the Easter season with its spring 2017 concert, “Sing! Be Joyful,” 4 p.m. Sunday, April 23, 2017, at Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts, 151 S. Santa Fe Ave. in Salina, KS. Admission tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for students, available from Chorale members and at the door.

The concert program, selected by the director, will feature well-known spiritual works such as “Just A Closer Walk With Thee” arranged by Ed Lojeski; “Down By the Riverside” by John Rutter; “Down to the River to Pray” from the feature film “O Brother, Where Art Thou?;” the song “All Rise,” incorporating the hymn “Holy, Holy, Holy! Lord God Almighty,” by Babbie Mason; as well as beautiful songs of inspiration rarely performed by ensemble choirs in this area. These include “Keep Your Lamps (Trimmed and Burning)” arranged by Andre Thomas; “Distant Land” by John Rutter, the Hebrew “Song of Galilee;” “Sing and Be Joyful – Psalm 100” by Heinrich Schutz; as well as “For Spacious Skies” arranged by David Brunner; plus a few more delightful and moving surprises.

ABOUT THE SALINA CHORALE

The Salina Chorale is a community chorus made up of voices of all ages dedicated to the promotion of choral music, and it is open to all who are enjoy ensemble singing. This organized group of talented singers from the greater Salina community is under the direction of William Tuzicka. The Chorale is an outgrowth of the Salina Community Chorus, which was begun in 1961 under the direction of Mr. John Sample. The group was reorganized as the Salina Chorale in January 1979.​

OUR DIRECTOR

William “Bill” Tuzicka is in his sixth year as conductor and music director of the Salina Chorale. He earned his Bachelor of Music degree from Bethany College and Master of Music Education degree from Wichita State University. Mr. Tuzicka taught choral music at Southeast of Saline Junior/Senior High School for 37 years. He now serves as the Technical Director and Director of Operations for the Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts.

OUR ACCOMPANIST

Sue Will has accompanied the Salina Chorale since January 2016. With a Piano Performance degree from Bethany College, she accompanies multiple groups in the area, including Sunrise Presbyterian Church, Bethany College, Central High School and other schools of USD 305, and Sacred Heart Junior High school.

CONCERTS: The Salina Chorale performs a spring concert and a holiday concert annually, plus joins a larger chorus for performances with the Salina Symphony — such as the Symphony’s two Christmas holiday concert performances in the Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts in mid-December.