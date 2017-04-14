Mary Faye Markle, 72, passed April 13, 2017 in Salina. She was born March 13, 1945 in Nederland, CO to William and Kathryn (Canaday) Bray.

Mary grew up in Kanopolis, but spent most of her adult life in Tescott. She married Ronald Alan Markle in Leavenworth on July 10, 1975. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Girl Scouts of America, and Parents as Teachers Organization at the Tescott Grade School.

Mary is survived by her husband, Ronald Markle of Tescott; daughter, Sandy Pearson (Jim) of Tescott; daughter, Mary Prager (David) of Topeka; son, Gary Curtis (Cindy) of Platteville, CO; daughter, Sharon Wilson of Hesston; daughter, Katy Pickering (Rick) of Tescott; daughter, Sionia Case (Kelly) of Tescott; daughter, Georgia Markle of Overland Park; 24 grandchildren; 23 great grandchildren; brother, David Bray (Marlene) of Natoma; sister, Barbara Ahlquist (Charlie) of Salina; brother, Billy Bray of Assaria; and sister, Bonnie Robison (Jack) of Sylvan Grove. She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Julia Long.

Visitation: 1-8 p.m., Monday, April 17, 2017 at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth, with family present from 6-8 p.m.

Funeral service: 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at Parsons Funeral Home with burial following in the Kanopolis Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Grandma Mary Memorial Fund, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.