Louis Dean Magette, Tipton, passed away April 14, 2017 in Ellsworth. He was born March 1, 1936 in Beloit, KS to Frank and Eulalia (Gabel) Magette. He married Delores Jean Palen at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Tipton, KS on July 30, 1960.

Louis was a farmer until the age of 62, then retired to travel with his wife, chasing the good weather between Estes Park, CO and Apache Junction, AZ. He was a member of Knights of Columbus 4th Degree, Elks Lodge in Manhattan, and St. Boniface Catholic Church in Tipton. He also served his country in the US Army Artillery in the Korean War.

Louis is survived by his son, David Magette of Hunter; daughter, Deb Hyman (Bruce) of Ellsworth; daughter, Darnell Winkel (Bill) of Glen Elder; son, Darin Magette (Carrie) of Paxico; son, Dale Magette (Michelle) of Estes Park, CO; 9 grandchildren; 13 very special great grandchildren; brother, Steve Magette (Melody) of Ellsworth; and sister in law, Jan McGranahan of St. Marys. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Delores; sister, Marjorie; and brothers, Max, Richard, and Larry.

Visitation: 5-7 p.m., Sunday, April 16, 2017 at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Tipton, with family present from 6-7 p.m.

Rosary/vigil service: 7:00 p.m., Sunday April 16, 2017 at St. Boniface Catholic Church.

Funeral mass: 10:00 a.m., Monday, April 17, 2017 at St. Boniface Catholic Church with burial following in the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Boniface Catholic Church, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, PO Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.