Gorgeous Ranch Home w/ Landscaped Yard, Finished Basement, Attached 2-Car Garage, and over 2300 SqFt of Finished Living Space. Located in Lindsborg’s Exclusive Emerald Lake Division, this 5 Bed, 3 Bath Home is a Stunner! Featuring an Immaculate Interior, enhanced with Beautiful Natural Light throughout. Open Living Room to Dining Room/Kitchen, with access to Huge Deck & Yard filled with Plenty of Space to Entertain. Very Nice Cabinets & Pantry provide tons of Kitchen Storage & Counter Space, while Durable Wood Look Laminate Floor, Tile Back Splash, & Stainless Steel Appliances add to its Tremendous Appeal. 3 Spacious Bedrooms on Main Level, including Master Bedroom w/ Full Master Bath. Convenient Main Floor Laundry, as well! Venture downstairs to find a Grand Family Room featuring Incredible Surround Sound / Home Theater, plus 4th & 5th Bedrooms, and 3rd Full Bath.

