Beautiful 1909 Lindsborg Home, Embellished w/ Original Woodwork & Lovely Wood Floors. This Timeless Turn-Key Home sits on Spacious Double Lot, w/in Walking Distance of Downtown. You can’t help but to appreciate the Multitude of Updates, including Electric, Plumbing, 92.1% Energy Efficient Furnace, Laundry Room, & Main Floor Bath, complete w/ Classy Walk-in Shower. Kitchen has been Newly Remodeled w/ Recessed Lighting, Rich Granite Countertops, and Granite-Top Kitchen Island. Upgraded 23 Energy Efficient Windows & Extra Insulation in Attic. All Bedrooms contain Roomy Walk-in Closets. Large Double Garage Boasts 9 Foot Walls for Ease of High Profile Vehicles, as well as Plenty of Room for a Work Shop. Also includes Insulated Door & Built-in Air Conditioning. Carriage House provides Convenient Storage, w/ 3 Doors to allow Ease of Motorized Lawn Equipment. Finally, Enjoy the Privacy and Beauty of the Completely Fenced & Landscaped Yard, w/Street Side Cutting Garden. This is a MUST SEE!

