The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Body found in Kansas identified as possible kidnap victim

by Leave a Comment

Cristian Escutia-photo KCK police

Cristian Escutia-photo KCK police

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have identified a man whose body was found in Kansas City, Kansas, as a Missouri man missing since April 4.

Police say the body found April 7 in the Fairfax District was 19-year-old Cristian Escutia, of Kansas City.

The day he went missing, witnesses told police they saw people forcing Escutia into a vehicle near his home and the vehicle speeding away.

When his body was found, police said the person died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Escutia’s body was identified Thursday.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *