Bob Lambert, 80, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 13, 2017, at his home. He was a retired high school teacher and had taught English and theater at Centre High School, Sabetha High School, and finally in Garden City, where he taught for 25 years.

Bob was born December 4, 1936, in Oklahoma City, OK, the son of William Clifford and Ida Ellen (Musgrove) Lambert. Bob was raised by his uncle Josh Farrar and Aunt Sue (Farrar) Crawford.

He graduated from McPherson High School in 1954, Emporia State in 1959, and Wichita State in 1991 & 1992. Bob wrote a dissertation about Russian Theater and authored two books, “A Few Dead Indians” and “Sand and the River”. Both novels were historical fiction works about the oilfields in Oklahoma.

In 1988, Bob married Pat J. Brannan in Texas.

Survivors include: his wife, Pat, of the home; daughters, Mary Catherine Garrison of the home, Trisha Anne Downey of Amarillo, TX, and Samantha Jo Garrison of Huntsville, AL; mother-in-law, Mary Brannan of Stratford, TX; cousins, Janey Reavis of Wamego, KS, Bill Musgrove of Medicine Lodge, KS, and P.C. Musgrove of Kalispell, MT; eight grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Ida Lambert, his uncle Josh Farrar, his aunt Sue Crawford and her husband, Don.

A private graveside service will be held at Crestwood Memorial Park, McPherson, with Minister Gary Witcher officiating.

Memorial donations may be given to the McPherson Church of Christ in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.

Bob will be remembered as a gentleman and a scholar.