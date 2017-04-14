



Authorities are asking for help identifying several male suspects who broke into the old Gypsum schoolhouse late Monday night/ Tuesday morning.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the suspects damaged drywall and several windows in the building. The total loss was estimated at $1,000.

If you have any information concerning who attempted to commit this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.