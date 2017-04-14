HERINGTON – Arlene Faye Carlson, of Burdick, died Thursday, April 13th, 2017, at the Legacy of Herington. She was born on July 19th, 1927, rural White City, the daughter of Henry and Bertha (Rohloff) Laudemann.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00AM, Tuesday, April 18th, 2017, at the Hebron Lutheran Church, with Rev. Bill Peterson, officiating. Musicians for the service will be Linda Carlson and Judy Peterson. Burial will follow at the Hebron Lutheran Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday evening at the funeral home from 6:30pm to 8:30pm.

On June 9, 1946, she married Charles E. Carlson at the St. John Lutheran Church of White City. They were the parents of a son Micheal Carlson (wife-Linda) of Burdick; and a daughter Jean Brunner (husband-Kent) of Lost Springs. The highlight of her life was being with her husband and being a couple. They were actively involved with square dancing in the early years, long time members of Hebron Lutheran Church being Luther League sponsors and taking the youth camping annually for more than a dozen years. They served as worthy matron and worthy patron of the Order of the Eastern Star for many years. They were fifty year members. (Arlene also served as District Aide numerous times, a member of EHU, HLCW, Republican County Committee and had worked at the Burdick Meat Market and Knuth Drug Store.) They were the grand marshals of the Burdick Labor Day Celebration in 2004. On June 9th, 2016 they celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary. Charles preceded her in death on Dec. 6, 2016. She is also preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters Werner, Milton, and Norman Laudemann, Esther Werneke, Wilhelmina Schultz, Edna Knuth, Lila Garahan, Lily Hurd, and Doris Deines.

She is survived by her children and their spouses; a sister Alice Peterson of Herington; four grandchildren: Amy Hanley (John), Cicely Karst, Jill Day (Lance), Nolan Brunner (Melissa);7 great grandchildren: Tucker and Dodger Day, Rylee, Preslee and Britlee Karst, and Leah and Noah Brunner.

The family requests memorials to the Hebron Lutheran Church or Hospice of Dickinson County; and they may be sent in care of the Zeiner Funeral Home, Herington.