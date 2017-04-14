

On Thursday, April 20th Community Access Television will be presenting a live show on Channel 21 from community producer James Lowe. The show is Live From Salina and it will be featuring Carl Brewer, the Democratic candidate for the Governor of Kansas.

The show will have a town hall feel with studio audience participation. Members from the public are welcome and encouraged to come with questions. The studio will be open for audience members at 6:30pm. The show will air live on Access TV channel 21 at 7:00pm in addition to streaming live at salinatv.org.

Community producer James Lowe has a long history and passion for media. Mr. Lowe has had a radio show since 1993. His radio show has also been online, in syndication, and on Iheartradio since 2000. He has been an Access TV host since 2007 in addition to producing several shows over the years. He has interviewed Kansas Governor Sam Brownback, Frank Cotolo (a writer for Wolfman Jack), Radio talk show host and Best selling author Neal Boortz