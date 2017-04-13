The Salina Post

Police: Woman jailed after report of Kansas shooting

Brown-photo Shawnee Co.

SHAWNEE COUNTY -Law enforcement authorities in Shawnee County are investigating a suspect in connection with a shooting.

Just before 10:30p.m. Wednesday, police responded to report of a gunshots in the 700 Block of SW Polk in Topeka, according to a media release.

A man told police an unknown suspect shot at him. Police quickly found the suspect identified as 35-year-old Joyce Brown of Topeka.

She was taken in for questioning and arrested on charges of aggravated assault and firing a weapon into an occupied dwelling, according to police.

There were no injuries reported.

