



Authorities say a medical condition sent a 39-year-old Gypsum driver across all four lanes of traffic on South Ninth Street Monday afternoon. The driver was transported to Salina Regional Health Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Tyson Dahl was headed eastbound near the 2800 block of S Ninth shortly after 3:15 p.m. Monday when a medical condition caused him to run a stop sign. Dahl told police that the last thing he remembered was attempting to stop the vehicle. Witnesses told Police that Dahl’s 2012 GMC Canyon sped across both southbound lanes before striking a light pole in the median.

The vehicle then crossed northbound traffic, coming to rest in the grass on the east side of S Ninth. Emergency crews reduced northbound traffic to a single lane as cleanup crews worked the accident.