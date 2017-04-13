NORTON COUNTY – A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 11 a.m. on Thursday in Norton County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Freightliner semi driven by Michael Tretter, 46, Concordia, was eastbound on Kansas 9 highway four miles west of Logan

The truck left the roadway into the south ditch. It re-entered the roadway, crossed the center line, entered the north ditch and overturned.

Tretter was transported to the hospital in Phillipsburg and then transferred to the hospital in Hays.

He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.