The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Kansas man hospitalized after semi overturns

by Leave a Comment

NORTON COUNTY – A Kansas man was injured in an accident just before 11 a.m. on Thursday in Norton County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2014 Freightliner semi driven by Michael Tretter, 46, Concordia,  was eastbound on Kansas 9 highway four miles west of Logan

The truck left the roadway into the south ditch. It re-entered the roadway, crossed the center line, entered the north ditch and overturned.

Tretter was transported to the hospital in Phillipsburg and then transferred to the hospital in Hays.

He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.

NeustromNew-June12016

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *