For the past five years Dr. Brian Harvey has been caring for the children and student athletes of Salina. He is a dedicated pediatrician and this week’s BANK VI Hero of the Week.

Caring for children can present a number of challenges for a doctor. Some of the patients he visits are not old enough to talk, but Dr. Harvey says that in general, children want to get better, making his job easier.

“Being a pediatrician, you really cover about everything,” Dr. Harvey said. “We see patients and babies when they are first born, all the way through college.”

The dress code is slightly different for a pediatrician. A sport coat with a Green Eggs and Ham t-shirt helps Dr. Harvey better connect with some of his younger patients. “Getting on the kids level is something that is important and can be enjoyable for me.”

Taking care of local athletes is also one of Dr. Harvey’s passions. He can be found on the sidelines of many local high school and college football games. “I get to take care of them if they are sick, healthy or fighting an injury and that really makes my job fun,” Dr. Harvey said.

Dr. Harvey was nominated by the parent of a patient. “I absolutely, without a doubt, believe he’s one of the best doctors with the best bedside manner that I’ve ever met. I’m not sure what we’d do if he left Salina Pediatric Care. He is a wonderful individual and doctor and should most certainly know that his community thinks so.”

According to Dr. Harvey, he and his wife didn’t plan on moving to Salina five years ago. But after seeing the positive things happening in the Salina medical system, they decided to plant roots. They have two small children.