Charlotte L. Kidwell, 65, was born on June 11, 1951 in Clay Center, the daughter of Leland James and Rose Young. She died April 12, 2017 in Clay Center.

She was raised in Clay Center and traveled the world with her husband while he was in the Air Force. She married Michael Kidwell on June 2, 1970 and he survives of the home. She was a member of the Clay Center Evangelical Covenant Church and Piotique Quilters Guild. She is preceded in death by her father Leland.

Survivors:

Husband: Michael Kidwell, Clay Center, KS

Daughter: Katrina Kidwell-James, San Francisco, CA

Daughter: Rebecca (Brett) Kidwell-Gaskill, Walnut, IA

Mother: Rose Dettmer, Clay Center, KS

Brother: Farren (Rebecca) Mounts, Stevensville, MT

Grandson: Sebastian

Granddaughter: Christina

Funeral Services: Tuesday, April 18, 2017 at 10:00am at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Clay Center, KS

Minister: Pastor Grant Clay

Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Clay Center, Kansas

Visitation: Monday, April 17, 2017 from 3-8 PM at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home, Clay Center, KS

Memorials: CCARE (Clay County Animal Rescue and Education Center) or Meadowlark Hospice c/o funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.nsrfh.com