Ricky Bertz was named the new chief operating officer of the Salina Liberty Indoor football team during a Thursday afternoon press conference. Salina Liberty general manager Francis Flax introduced Bertz, saying “part timers just aren’t good enough anymore.”

Bertz has been involved with indoor football for almost ten years. He is one of the founding members of the Champions Indoor Football League and is acting commissioner. Bertz said that he informed the league of his new affiliation with the Liberty football team.

“…That may be a conflict of interest, working for an organization while being the commissioner,” Bertz said. “Unfortunately for me, I didn’t get any e-mails with them relieving me of my responsibilities as league commissioner. So I don’t know what is going to happen on that.”

Bertz is also a former owner of the Dodge City Law. During his tenure with the Law, they finished each year with a winning record and only missed the playoffs one year, he added during the press conference.

Flax said that the team is still searching for a full time coach. He said that these new full-time members will help Liberty keep up with the progression of the league.

“We are making a lot of changes,” Flax said. “Don’t think this is the last time you are going to see us up here because we will be back the following season.”

The Liberty football team will look for their first win, playing the Duke City Gladiators this Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6:05 p.m. in Albuquerque. Catch the game on 910KINA- pregame show starts at 6:30 p.m. central time.