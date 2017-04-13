GEARY COUNTY – Law enforcement authorities in Geary County are investigating two suspect on drug charges after a Thursday morning arrest.

Just before 4a.m. Thursday, deputies stopped a vehicle on Interstate 70 just west of the Kansas 177 exit.

Deputies arrested Marquette C. Jones and Twila L. Cushinberry both of Atchison on suspicion of Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Jones was also arrested on suspicion of

Transporting an Open Container of alcohol.

There is no information on what prompted the original traffic stop.