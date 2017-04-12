The Salina Post

Social media busy over Kan. special congressional election

WICHITA – Republican Ron Estes says his victory in Tuesday’s special congressional election in Kansas shows that it remains a solid GOP state.
From the President to a former Kansas congressman, a variety of people reacted to Estes win on social media.

 

Estes is the state treasurer. He held off a stronger than expected challenge from Wichita civil rights attorney James Thompson to claim the south-central Kansas seat formerly held by CIA Director Mike Pompeo.
It was the first special congressional election since Donald Trump’s election as president.

