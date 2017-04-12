BARTON COUNTY -Law enforcement authorities in Barton County are investigating the case of a missing convicted drug dealer on parole violation charges.

Chet Whetham, 29, also missed a court appearance, according to a media release from the Barton County Sheriff’s Department.

Whetham is described as a white male 29 years of age, 5 foot 10 inches tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds. He also has numerous tattoos.

If you have information about this person or any other crime, please call crime stoppers at 620-792-1300 or 888-305-1300.

Whetham has numerous drug and alcohol convictions dating back to 2007 in Rice and Barton County. In 2014, he was convicted of identity theft, fraud in Jackson County.