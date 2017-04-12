Kansas Wesleyan University is pleased to present inspiring stories and in-depth discussions about challenges diverse women have in pursuing educational goals and overcoming barriers to achieving success in careers and in life. The panel discussion, part of the KWU spring Intersection Series, will take place Thursday, April 20, at 6 p.m. in Peters Science Hall, Room 201. There will also be a brown-bag lunch discussion on diversity in higher education from noon–1 p.m. in Stewart Dining Room, Pfeiffer Hall.

The panel will include Dr. Rosa M Banda, assistant professor of educational Leadership at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi; Monshonda Booker, director of Upward Bound at Kansas State Polytechnic; Dr. Genyne L. Royal, a dedicated professional in the field of higher education; and Lori Train, a teacher at Salina South High School. Dr. Meredith Drees, KWU’s director of Experiential Learning and assistant professor of Religion and Philosophy, will facilitate the discussion.

This event is free and open to the public. More information can be found at kwu.edu/SheShallOvercome.