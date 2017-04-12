WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas woman is accused of decapitating her ex-boyfriend’s mother when the victim went to collect her son’s belongings.

Thirty-five-year-old Rachael Hilyard of Wichita was charged Wednesday with one count of first-degree murder in the death Sunday of 63-year-old Micki Davis. During a brief court appearance, a Sedgwick County judge assigned Hilyard to be represented by a public defender. She’s jailed on $200,000 bond.

Police say Davis was killed after taking her 9-year-old grandson with her to Hilyard’s home. The boy ran away when the assault started and called police on his

grandmother’s phone. Police say the child wasn’t present when his grandmother died.

Police found Davis’ body in the garage and Hilyard hiding in the home.