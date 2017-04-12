Durham – Gaylen Youk, 67, died April 11, 2017 at Salem Home in Hillsboro. He was born August 9, 1949 in Hillsboro to Leland and Lorene (Keller) Youk. He married Betty Meetz September 23, 1988 in Newton. Survivors include: wife, Betty Youk of Durham; sons, James (Rachael) Youk of Chillicothe, Ohio, Darrin Youk of Hillsboro, Paul (Brianca) Youk of Lawrence; step-sons, Larry (Charlene) Siemens of Newton, Gary Siemens of Hawi, Hawaii; step-daughters, Brenda (Larry) Gronau of Newton, Christy (Miles) Harvey of Eldorado; sisters, Shirley Carstens of Newton, Carolyn (Leon) Schmidt of Newton, Margie (J.B.) Geisler of Metairie, Louisiana, Sharon Kelsey of Marion, Vickie (Doug) Huxman of Hillsboro, Laurie (Tom) Koslowsky of Hillsboro; 11 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Predeceased by his step-father, Harry Laubhan in 1995 and sister, Linda Shaw in 1986. Celebration of Life Service 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 15, 2017 at Zion Lutheran Church in Hillsboro. Interment at Durham Park Cemetery rural Durham. Family will receive gets from 5 to 7 Friday at Jost Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Memorials to Zion Lutheran Church Building Fund in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, KS 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com