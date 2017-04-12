All of our dogs and cats are spayed and neutered, microchipped, wormed and fully vaccinated prior to being placed up for adoption.

For the most up-to-date availability of our pets, please check the Salina Animal Shelter website. Salina Post does not guarantee the availability of any pet.

All pets are spayed and neutered.

Salina Animal Shelter uses our best guesstimate for the ages of our shelter pets.

Weezer is a six-month-old domestic shorthair/mix. She arrived at the shelter on April 7.

Emmitt arrived at the shelter on March 30. He is a two-year-old domestic longhair/mix. Emmitt is large in size.

Bailey is a pointer, German Shorthaired mix. She is 12-years-old and is housetrained. Her adoption fee is $50.



For the most up-to-date availability of our pets, please check the Salina Animal Shelter website. Salina Post does not guarantee the availability of any pet