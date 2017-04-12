TOPEKA -A Kansas man pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to producing child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Bradley Hilt, 26, Linden, pleaded guilty to one count of producing child pornography and one count of distributing child pornography. In his plea, he admitted that a forensic examination of his computer revealed child pornography including 18,342 still images and 135 videos.

Two of the videos, produced by Hilt, depicted a girl who was five to seven years old.

Hilt came to the attention of law enforcement when an FBI task force member discovered images that Hilt was sharing with other users on a peer-to-peer network through the internet.

Sentencing will be set for a later date. Both parties have agreed to recommend a sentence of 15 years in federal prison.