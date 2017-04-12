Controlled burns miles from the city produced a smoky haze that hung over Salina yesterday. For those travelling down some rural Saline County roads, it also created hazardous driving conditions. But for many in rural Saline County, controlled burning is a necessity that brings new life to agricultural land.

According to Scott Abker, Saline County Rural Fire District #3 chief, yesterday’s calm conditions prompted many area farmers and ranchers to catch up on some much-needed burning. Saline County Emergency Management reported 74 controlled burns throughout the day.

Rolling Hills Ranch took advantage of the favorable weather conditions yesterday, burning pasture grass. According to Gary Backhus, it is a great way to manage tree and insect populations, helping pasture grass flourish on the Ranch. United States Fire and Aviation Management also says that it can reduce hazardous fuels that lead to extreme fires that threaten communities, like the ones that happened in late March.

Tuesday, rural firefighters responded to several different areas where controlled burns got out of hand. Smoke from one of those fires reportedly played a factor in an accident on Brookville Road.

Abker said that many of the individuals working the burns are also volunteer firefighters, but the trucks aren’t deployed until the fire is considered out of control.

“Rural firefighters tend to be involved in agriculture,” Abker said. “They are people that we know. Yesterday, the two individuals struck on the ATV’s happened to be firefighters. They weren’t there in that capacity but they are firefighters for Fire District #3.”

The accident reportedly happened around 3:45 p.m. yesterday. Authorities said that two individuals on ATV’s were attempting to control a burn that was about to jump Brookville Road when a southbound driver crossed the center line, striking one of the riders. The driver then went back into the right lane, hitting a 19-year-old from Brookville before going into the ditch.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the ATV riders suffered non-life threatening injuries and were treated at Salina Regional Health Center. The driver of the car was transported in critical condition.

Law enforcement blocked off sections of Brookville while rural fire crews attempted to contain the blaze.

Abker helped keep the fire under control while emergency crews worked the accident. According to him, a wind shift pushed smoke east over Brookville Road, but the landowners seemed prepared. Before starting the burn, manned vehicles and signs were staged along the road to warn drivers about the smoky conditions.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Ben Gardner, KHP troopers are called out several times a year to run traffic control during prescribed burns. Those involved in accidents, where visibility is a factor, can be cited for driving too fast for conditions, even if they are going slower than the speed limit. Trooper Ben added that Tuesday’s accident is still being investigated and no citations have been issued.

With so many controlled burns across the county, it would be impossible for emergency crews to work them all, according to Hannah Stambaugh, Saline County Emergency Management director.

“Our fire departments are all volunteer and are not able to sit on that many fires to ensure the same safety,” Stambaugh said. “Again, it is the ultimate responsibility of the landowner/person conducting that burn to ensure that it does not create a smoke hazard.”

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office did receive one call yesterday regarding poor visibility. Stambaugh said that deputies will help control traffic if there are no other major emergencies but drivers should always enter with caution.

“we encourage the same safety as driving in heavy/dense fog”

-If your car is equipped with fog lamps, turn them on.

-Slow down before you enter a patch of smoke. Most accidents occur because the driver is going too fast for the conditions.

-Be sure that you can stop within the distance that you can see.

-Use your low-beam head-lamps whether it is day or night.

-Use the right edge of the road or painted road markings as a guide.

-Watch out for slow-moving and parked vehicles

-Be patient and do not change lanes or pass other vehicles unless it is absolutely necessary.

-If you must pull off the road, signal first, then slowly and carefully pull off as far as possible.

-After pulling off the road, turn on your hazard flashers.