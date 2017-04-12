Authorities are still unclear as to what caused a fire in a south Salina fourplex Sunday. According to fire inspector Jeff Daily, the fire burned hot enough and in a large enough area that it is hard to determine a point of origin.

Fire crews were called to 2949 Foxboro around 12:55 p.m. Sunday afternoon regarding a house fire. First responders arrived to find visible flames coming from the garage of a fourplex. Daily said that crews were able to keep the fire from damaging large portions of the interior of the home, but the garage was completely scorched.

Daily investigated the fire, reporting that everything in the garage reached ignition temperatures, causing equal burning throughout. He commended fire crews on how well they contained the fire to a single area.

There were no injuries but smoke damage was reported throughout the fourplex.