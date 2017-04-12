Bill E. Murray, 90, of Salina, passed away Tuesday, April 11, 2017. Bill was born March 3, 1927 to John and Ruby Murray. He grew up with two sisters, Joyce and Karen.

Bill met Peggy Thomas in high school and they were married Dec. 18, 1948. The love and respect they held for each other and the family values they instilled helped them build a marriage of 61 years.

Dad’s pride and joy for his 42 year career with the Union Pacific Railroad was incredible.

Bill had three daughters, Nancy Boden of Salina, Carol Mallicoat (Rick) of Ottawa, and Jere Gordon (Doug) of Bennington, with whom he shared a very special bond.

Grandpa Bill cherished the special memories he shared with his ten grandchildren, Addie and Scott Perkins, Arrie and Jason Kridner, Megan and Nick Krier, Jason Gordon, Spencer and Jennifer Coatney and Jason Mallicoat.

Great-grandpa Bill loved his great-grandchildren so very much, Caleb and Cooper Perkins, Jack, Charlotte, and Grace Gordon, Kendall and Colin Krier, Rowan Coatney and Keaton Mallicoat.

Bill cherished his friends and dear sister, Karen Hobson. Dad’s dog, Chico, was his very best friend.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; mother-in-law, Mary Ingram; sister, Joyce Fry; brothers-in-law, Jim and Don Thomas; and son-in-law, Bob Boden.

Cremation has taken place. Visitation will be 10-11 a.m. Saturday, April 15, with a celebration of life following at 11 a.m., all at Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. 8th St. Salina.

Private family inurnment will take place in Roselawn Memorial Park, Salina.

Memorials may be made to Tammy Walker Cancer Center care of Ryan Mortuary or the donor’s choice.

Bill’s incredible spirit and love for life will remain in our hearts forever.