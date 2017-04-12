DICKINSON COUNTY- Two people were injured in an accident just after 5p.m. on Wednesday in Dickinson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Chrysler passenger vehicle driven by Alva G. Eisenman, 69, Athens, GA., was westbound on Interstate 70 just west of Chapman.

The vehicle traveled off the road into the north ditch up an embankment through a fence, and came to rest in a pasture.

Eisenman and a passenger Eisenman, Athena J. Eisenman, 68, Athens, GA. were transported to the hospital in Salina.

They were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.