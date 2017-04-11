WICHITA – Shirley Mae Pierce, of Wichita, died Monday, April 10th, 2017, at the Family Health & Rehabilitation Center in Wichita. She was born September 1, 1927, at St. Louis, MO. She was the daughter of Belmondt L. and Bessie M. (Shafer) Locke.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00am, Saturday, April 15th, 2017, at the Sunset Hill Cemetery, with Rev. Bill Peterson, officiating. Viewing and gathering of friends and family will precede the service at 9:30am, Saturday, at the Zeiner Funeral Home – Herington.

She and her husband were co-owners of their business Arrowhead Food Brokerage. She graduated from Herington High School with the class of 1945.

She married Glenn Pierce December 20, 1951, at Abilene. He preceded her in death on March 6, 1992. She is also preceded in death by a brother Larry Locke;two sisters Birdie Wooster, Pat Miller; a grandson Flynn Joseph Baba; and her parents.

She is survived by her daughter Jae Pierce-Baba of Wichita; a son Jad E. Pierce of Kansas City, MO; a sister Emma Tucker of Pensacola, FL; two grandchildren Logan Locke Baba and Collin Pierce Baba.

The family requests memorials to the Botanica or the Orpheum Theatre of Wichita; and may be sent in care of the Zeiner Funeral Home-Herington Chapel, 404 S. Broadway, Herington, KS 67449-3038.