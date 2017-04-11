(SALINA) William D. Hall, Superintendent of Schools of U.S.D. 305 in Salina since 2011, has informed the Board that he wishes to resign form that position, effective June 30, 2017. The Board has accepted Superintendent Hall’s resignation, and it will start a search for a new Superintendent.

Some of the many achievements during Bill Hall’s time as Superintendent include:

· Passage of $110 million bond issue in April, 2014 that will touch all attendance centers in Salina U.S.D. 305 and will have a positive impact on Salina students for years to come

· Expansion of Career and Technical Education programming for high school students as a results of the passage of the 2014 bond issue

· Oversight of bond construction and financing of the construction projects since 2015

· Implementation of All-Day Kindergarten district wide

· Construction of the Salina West alternative school and development of the alternative high school program

· Expansion of extra-curricular offerings for students with addition of bowling at the high school level and the admission of the two middle schools into the Ark Valley league at the middle school level

The Board thanks Superintendent Hall for his six years of service to the District. Superintendent Hall thanks the Board and the people of Salina for the opportunity to serve the District and the community.