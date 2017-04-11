Matthew Collier, 30, was arrested by Salina Police and Kansas Highway Patrol SWAT teams last night at a Salina apartment complex. Collier was being sought by authorities after he allegedly kidnapped two Salina women at gunpoint last week.

Just after 8:30 p.m. on April 5, police responded to a home in south Salina following a report of a possible kidnapping. Two female acquaintances of Collier told authorities that he kidnapped them at gunpoint, returning them to the residence several hours later. Police Capt. Paul Forrester said that Collier used a shotgun that he took from the home. They have yet to recover the weapon, he added.

An arrest warrant was issued from Collier, requesting charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault. Authorities then issued a media release, stating that Collier was to be considered armed and dangerous.

According to Capt. Forrester, Collier was serving parole in Salina for an attempted homicide that occurred in California back in 2006. Collier spent eight years in prison before his parole in June of 2016.

An arrest and detain order from the Kansas Department of Corrections and an absconder warrant from the California Department of Corrections were also issued.

Information led Police to 2363 Chapel Ridge, Apt. 17N. Capt. Forrester said that the 12 man SWAT team served the search warrant at 8 p.m. Monday night. They arrived to find the front door open. Upon request, Collier surrendered to authorities peacefully.

Collier now faces two counts of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of robbery, two counts of attempted robbery, criminal damage to property, two counts of criminal threat, domestic battery, battery, two counts of criminal restraint, theft of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon.

Capt. Forrester said that the new charges will violate his California parole.