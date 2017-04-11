On Monday, April 10 through Friday, April 14, APAC Shears of Salina will continue performing the annual pavement sealing maintenance on the following streets for the City of Salina, weather permitting:
Mon, Apr 10
Bailey, Arnold to Bailey Ct
Beechcraft, Hein to Centennial
General Jim, Scanlan to Berschel
Tues, Apr 11
Bailey, Arnold to Bailey Ct
Enterprise
Foxboro south of Schilling
Gail east of Ray
Market, Schilling to Sam’s Place
Ray, Schilling to Neal
Wed, Apr 12
9th northbound, Berg to Avenue A
Belmont west of 9th
Foxboro
Market, Schilling to Sam’s Place
Royal
Sam’s Place
Sullivan
Yost
Thurs, Apr 13
10th, Republic to Franklin
Canterbury
Royal
Yost
Fri, Apr 14
10th, Republic to Franklin
11th, Washington to Morrison
Canterbury
Charles, Phillips to 11th
Progress
Ridgehill
Stonepost, Brookefield to Markley
Sunset Ridge, Kasyn to south of Dunnwood
—-
“Road Work Ahead” signs will be placed in advance of active work zones, and temporary single-lane closures are to be expected. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the