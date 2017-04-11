On Monday, April 10 through Friday, April 14, APAC Shears of Salina will continue performing the annual pavement sealing maintenance on the following streets for the City of Salina, weather permitting:

Mon, Apr 10

Bailey, Arnold to Bailey Ct

Beechcraft, Hein to Centennial

General Jim, Scanlan to Berschel

Tues, Apr 11

Bailey, Arnold to Bailey Ct

Enterprise

Foxboro south of Schilling

Gail east of Ray

Market, Schilling to Sam’s Place

Ray, Schilling to Neal

Wed, Apr 12

9th northbound, Berg to Avenue A

Belmont west of 9th

Foxboro

Market, Schilling to Sam’s Place

Royal

Sam’s Place

Sullivan

Yost

Thurs, Apr 13

10th, Republic to Franklin

Canterbury

Royal

Yost

Fri, Apr 14

10th, Republic to Franklin

11th, Washington to Morrison

Canterbury

Charles, Phillips to 11th

Progress

Ridgehill

Stonepost, Brookefield to Markley

Sunset Ridge, Kasyn to south of Dunnwood

—-

“Road Work Ahead” signs will be placed in advance of active work zones, and temporary single-lane closures are to be expected. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the