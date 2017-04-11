Oran Erickson, 90 was born on February 28, 1927 in Broughton, KS to John E. and Beda Sigrid (Peterson) Erickson, who were both born in Sweden. Oran died April 10 at the Clay County Medical Center.

Oran graduated from Wakefield High School in 1944. He was the first signee when the local Army National Guard was organized in Clay Center on November 7, 1947. He retired from the National Guard on February 27, 1987, after over 39 years of service.

Oran married LaVone Lind on October 19, 1947 at the First Presbyterian Church. They lived on a farm until moving to Clay Center on December 28, 2008. Oran enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed sports and served as Clay Center Recreation Director for 28 years. Oran was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, American Legion and the NRA.

Oran was preceded in death by a son, Ronald Erickson; Granddaughter, Lisa Erickson; his parents; 3 brothers and 3 sisters.

Survivors:

Wife: LaVone Erickson, Clay Center, KS

Son: Doug and wife Teresa Erickson, Clay Center, KS

Son: Roger and wife Renee Erickson, Walton, KS

Grandchildren: Beth (Ben) Foster, Sandy (Jon) Wiemers, Andrew Erickson and Emily Erickson

Great-grandchildren: Jack, Finley and Quinn Foster, Cooper and Gage Wiemers, Paisley Erickson

Funeral Services: Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 10:30AM at the First Presbyterian Church in Clay Center, KS

Minister: Rev. Scott Lingle

Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Clay Center, Kansas

Visitation: Friday, April 14, 2017 from 4-7 PM at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home

Memorials: Oran Erickson Memorial Fund c/o the funeral home

