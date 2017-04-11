The Salina Post

Officials say Kan. apartment blaze damage nearly $4M

fire-photoJUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) — Fire officials estimate that a weekend apartment complex fire in Junction City caused nearly $3.8 million in damage.

The Junction City Fire Department said Monday that additional individual property loss for residents will vary.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that firefighters dumped more than 1.6 million gallons of water on the blaze in the Bluffs Apartment complex after responding early Saturday. The fire damaged 28 units across the three-story building.

The cause is under investigation. A fire last April ravaged another building at the Bluffs.

