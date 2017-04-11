Miriam Amelia Worden, 91, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 11, 2017, at Heartland Haven, Inman. She was a secretary and writer.

Miriam was born on March 3, 1926, in Bennington, OK, the daughter of Jesse E. and Mary Louise (Rich) Johnson. She graduated from Brown-Mackie Business College College in Salina, KS.

She enjoyed writing and art. She had a passion for the Maxwell Game Preserve, did extensive research into its history and origins, and published several articles concerning the Preserve. She has requested that her cremains be scattered at the Maxwell Game Preservation.

Survivors include: four sons, Ray Sample of Cement, OK, Michael Worden of Bellevue, WA, Dennis Worden and wife, Rozanne, of Ralston, OK, and Cecil Worden and wife, Elizabeth, of Galva, KS; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and friends of Edinburg Manor.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Raydell Sample; brother, Cuyler Johnson; and a granddaughter, Shemaina Sample.

A service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be given to Wild Trust in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.