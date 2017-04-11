RENO COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities in Reno County are investigating a suspect on charges of alleged attempted second-degree murder.

On Monday, the Reno County Sheriff’s Department served a warrant on a complaint against 51-year-old Troy Snell of Hutchison.

The complaint by Senior Assistant District Attorney John Settle alleges the victim was cleaning her residence in the 100 block of South Maple in Hutchinson on April 2.

Snell was there and found a letter in her belongings that upset him.

He was described as an on-and-off-again boyfriend of the victim and is alleged to have tried to strangle her using his hands and a cloth-like rope, according to Reno County District Attorney Keith Schroeder.

Police were initially called to the scene for the report of an aggravated burglary. When they arrived, Reno County EMS was already on scene treating the victim.

Snell is jailed on a $150,000 bond.

He has prior convictions for battery of a corrections officer, criminal damage to property and burglary, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.