M. Roland “Rollie” Nothern was born on September 30, 1929 in Salina, Kansas, the son of Leon R. and Fern Corwin Nothern. He died Sunday, April 9, 2017 at Hilltop Lodge in Beloit, Kansas at the age of 87 years, 6 months, and 10 days. Rollie was a simple man and often liked to reflect on his life, and was extremely proud of his boys. He was also proud of his accomplishment of building the sale barn, and felt that he made many good relationships. He also participated in the PMA classes, was an ambulance driver, taught Sunday School classes, served on the Nicol Home Board and the St. Paul’s Church Council, led Wednesday services at the Nicol Home, and served as the Ministerium delegate and treasurer, as well as the Cluster representative for St. Paul’s. Rollie was preceded in death by his parents, and three sisters, Nadine Lolley, Shirley Stevens, and Phyllis Williamson. He is survived by his wife Joan; children, David (Doris) Nothern, Matt (Tari) Nothern, Nathan (K-Sue) Nothern, Lisl (David) Folsom, Chris Folsom, Jennifer (Scott) Brunk, and Emily (Bill) Moore; 10 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be at 10 AM Friday, April 14 at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Glasco followed by burial in Gypsum Hill Cemetery in Salina at 1:30 PM. Visitation will be from 6-7:30 PM Thursday at Dean Funeral Home. Memorials may be given to National Park Foundation.