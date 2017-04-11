Leon F. Fabrizius passed away on Monday, April 10, 2017 in his home south of Ogallah, Kansas at the age of 82. He was born on August 28, 1934 in WaKeeney, Kansas to the late Solomon and Pauline (Deines) Fabrizius. He grew up in Trego County, Kansas and graduated from Trego Community High School with the Class of 1952. He served in the United States Army from 1954-1956, and on October 19, 1957 he was united in marriage to Virginia “Ginger” Nelson at Zion Lutheran Church in Trego Center.

Leon was a man of many talents, hobbies, and interests. The quintessential collector of everything, he had a special affinity for bullet pencils, miniature tractors or cars, and anything else that might tickle his fancy. He enjoyed farming, working on antique tractors, and harvesting wheat; but the job he loved the most was being an auctioneer, some of his most well-known venues being livestock sales and of course many years with Stithem and Fabrizius Auction Service and Real Estate Brokers.

Never knowing a stranger, Leon was always a creative jokester and storyteller, or as some might say, “He was an over enthusiastic promoter of facts and a colorful hyperbolist!” He sold the shoe at many a wedding, helped with the FFA and 4-H clubs, and was always willing to step up and help friends and neighbors in need. He was a member of Emanuel Lutheran Church of Ogallah, a past member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles of WaKeeney, and as only Leon could do, was both a Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos fan.

Leon is survived by his wife Ginger Fabrizius of the home near Ogallah; sons Kevin Fabrizius with Donna Brown of Kerrville, TX, Mark Fabrizius and wife Kathleen of Ogallah, and Danny Fabrizius of Memphis, TN; daughter Kelli Morrill and husband James of Pleasant Hill, MO; brother Melvin Fabrizius and wife Marian of WaKeeney; sister Florence Flinn and husband Wesley of Manhattan; grandchildren Erik Fabrizius with Ellen McNerney, Savannah Butler and husband Gordon, Sierra Fabrizius with Cory Lampe, Jackson Morrill, Nelson Fabrizius, Easton Morrill, and Drew Fabrizius; and great-grandchildren Eli, Nora, and Ella Butler.

He was preceded in death his parents Solomon and Pauline Fabrizius, brother LeRoy Fabrizius, daughter Paula Fabrizius, and infant son Scott Fabrizius.

It is said that the bidding of the Lord cannot be ignored; and so it is, that Leon has been given the final nod of the Master Auctioneer. As the angel voices sound, “Going…Going…Gone!” the hammer has fallen only on this side of heaven. Although we are sad because he has left us for a while, we look forward to the time when we too shall hear the final bid caller, and be reunited in that blessed ring, eternal in the heavens.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:00am on Friday, April 14, 2017 at the United Methodist Church in WaKeeney. Burial will follow in Emanuel Lutheran Cemetery south of Ogallah. Visitation will be from 4:30-7:00pm on Thursday at the church, and from 9:00am until service time on Friday. Memorials are suggested to Emanuel Lutheran Church, the Ashland Wildfire Relief Fund, or the Trego County Fair and may be sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, 723 N 1st Street, Stockton, KS 67669.