Kansas Wesleyan University will host the Fourth Annual Results that Matter, Continues Improvement and Innovation Conference on Wednesday, April 19. According to a KWU spokesperson, the conference gives people in the community an opportunity to network with different business leaders.

The conference is put on in conjunction with Philips Lighting, MAMTC, Salina Regional Health Center, and Black & Veatch. CIIC is coordinated by KLEAN (Kansas Leadership Education by Advancing Networks). The day will start with one of three, hour-long morning sessions chosen by the attendance, followed by five, 30 minute round robin sessions is the afternoon. Meals will also be provided.

Those interested in attending the event can register at http://www.k-lean.net/ . According to Amy Adams, assistant director of marketing, a group rate is available, featuring a $15 discount for groups of five or more.