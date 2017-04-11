Gary Eugene Adams, 62, of Bridgeport, KS, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 10, 2017, at University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, KS. He was a truck driver for Doug Bradley Trucking Company.

Gary was born on April 15, 1954, in Indianapolis, Indiana, the son of Eugene and Eileen (Wintjen) Adams.

Survivors include: daughter, Jeanette Adams (Matthew Koehn) of Galva, KS; son, Tony Taylor Adams of Hays, KS; grandson, Levi Koehn of Galva, KS; sisters, Nancy Brake (David) of Wichita, KS and Vicki Pennington (Brad) of Strasburg, CO; several cousins, nieces, nephews, and a special friend, Juanita Howerton.

A service will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations may be given to McPherson Animal Shelter in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 North Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.