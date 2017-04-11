Wind patterns brought smoke in from controlled burns from several different counties, creating a haze in Salina this morning. According to Hannah Stambaugh, Saline County Emergency Management director, the smoke and haze could last into the night as conditions are favorable for controlled burning.

Stambaugh said that smoke from burns in the Flint Hills and several southern counties was pushed into Salina by this morning’s northeast wind. The wind has since switched, pushing smoke east. Stambaugh said that they expect winds to switch again tonight, pushing the smoke southeast.

There have been several controlled burns in Saline County today. A page went out around noon, calling rural firefighters out to assist with a controlled burn that had gotten out of hand. Crews were able to get it under control before being called out again around 3 p.m. Parts of Brookville Road, west of Salina, were shut down for heavy smoke while crews attempted to contain the once controlled burn.

According to Stambaugh, last week’s rain brought some much-needed moisture to the area as conditions were too dry to burn safely. That concern has since lifted. “No concerns with dryness at all – just concerns with folks taking all the proper precautions and controlling their fires right now,” Stambaugh said.