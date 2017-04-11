Debra R. Coleman, 60, of Salina, passed away, Monday, April 10, 2017 with her family by her side. She was born August 15, 1956 in Jesup, GA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William E. and Shirlene (Ogden) Reichert;

Survivors include her loving husband of 43 years, Joseph Coleman; daughter, Casey (Jacob) Ogle; sisters, Barbara Reichert and Trisha Davis; brother, Charles (Sharon) Reichert; one grandchild, Cecilia, whom she loved very much;

Per Debra’s and her family’s request, memorial services will be held in Jesup, GA.

Memorials may be made to Breast Cancer Research Foundation in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.