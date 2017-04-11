The Salina Post

3 hospitalized after 3-vehicle crash including an ATV

Authorities blocked off parts of Brookville Road during the incident.

SALINE COUNTY – Three people were injured in an accident just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday in Saline County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2004 Chevy passenger vehicle driven by Lawson Constable, 18, Minneapolis, was southbound on Brookville Road two miles north of Brookville.

The vehicle crossed the center line and struck an ATV driven by Jed Burr, 39, Salina.

The Chevy then traveled back into the right lane and struck a utility vehicle driven by Jordan Lindquist, 19, Brookville.

The Chevy continued off the road, traveled through the ditch into a pasture, up a hill and then rolled back into the ditch.

Constable, Burr and Lindquist were transported to the hospital in Salina.
Burr and Lindquist were not wearing helmets, according to the KHP.

Comments

  1. Not to excuse poor driving on the teens part but why in the heck are ATV’s allowed on the public roadways here? I know, I know, this is an agricultural state and if it rolls it’s legal it seems. Why do I need to spend money on license, registration and insurance if these “vehicles” do not?

